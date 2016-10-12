Meatloaf muffins

hello

Goran Kosanovic for The Washington PostMeatloaf makes a budget-friendly meal, but it takes a long time to bake; this version bakes in standard-size muffin pans, cutting the cooking time in half.

1½ pounds ground beef (90-10), turkey (mix of light and dark meat) or ground bison

2 cups quick-cooking oats

½ cup ketchup

¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

½ cup grated carrots (from 2 medium carrots, scrubbed well)

½ cup (about ¾ ounce) packed spinach leaves, finely chopped

1 medium red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 large eggs, beaten

Pinch salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Lightly grease the wells of two muffin pans (12 each) with cooking oil spray.

Use a flexible spatula or your clean hands to gently combine the ground meat, oats, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, carrots, spinach, red bell pepper, garlic, eggs, salt and pepper in a large bowl until just incorporated.

Form the mixture into 24 large balls of equal size -- an ice cream scoop is helpful -- and place one in each muffin well, which should almost fill it. Bake (middle rack) for 20 to 30 minutes, or until the muffins are browned and the center of each one registers an internal temperature of 160 degrees (for turkey and bison) or 165 degrees (for beef).

Serve warm or at room temperature. 24 servings (8 to 12 main-course servings). The meatloaf muffins can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days or frozen, tightly wrapped, for up to 3 months.

Makes 24 servings

Nutrition: Per muffin: 90 calories, 6 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 40 mg cholesterol, 90 mg sodium, 0 g dietary fiber, 2 g sugar

From nutrition consultant Casey Seidenberg of Nourish Schools