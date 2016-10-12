Breaking News Bar
 
Food
posted: 10/12/2016 10:21 AM

Make the most of your mufﬁn tin

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Quinoa muffins pack a healthy dose of protein and provide B vitamins for energy, iron for blood health and vitamin E for healthy skin.

      Quinoa muffins pack a healthy dose of protein and provide B vitamins for energy, iron for blood health and vitamin E for healthy skin.
    Goran Kosanovic/The Washington Post

 
By Casey Seidenberg
Washington Post

Is this the year you're finally going to feed your family healthfully? January may be the typical season for resolutions, but for families, the start of a school year often leaves parents craving routine and improved eating patterns and triggers feelings of opportunity and a fresh start.

I, too, set goals for the new year, including more family meals that include my 5-year-old, now that her bedtime has been pushed a bit later. Of course, effective meal planning, a stocked pantry and good recipes are all integral to successful healthy eating, but this fall, to ensure dinner hits the table in time for my daughter, I am also embracing the old faithful muffin pan.

Almost anything can be made in a muffin pan, and the result is perfectly portioned breakfasts, lunches, snacks or dinners made by the dozen that can be stored in the fridge, ready to eat. Muffins make excellent on-the-go nourishment, cut down on the cooking times of larger pans and are easily frozen for more advanced meal planning.

Goran Kosanovic for The Washington PostMeatloaf makes a budget-friendly meal, but it takes a long time to bake; this version bakes in standard-size muffin pans, cutting the cooking time in half.

  Goran Kosanovic for The Washington PostMeatloaf makes a budget-friendly meal, but it takes a long time to bake; this version bakes in standard-size muffin pans, cutting the cooking time in half. -

Muffins make obvious breakfasts, but think beyond blueberry or banana nut; instead, try egg-and-cheese sandwiches made 12 at a time, or a veggie quiche in serving-size portions. Kids can heat these up in a jiffy and even eat them on the way to school if a morning is particularly hectic.

Muffins also make easy lunchbox stuffers for the little ones, or afternoon snacks for the older kids heading to sports practice. Make a pile of mac-and-cheese muffins (or, for a healthier twist, try millet and cheese) to leave for your children when they arrive home from school.

After a long day, when everyone is grouchy and starving, how nice would it be if meatloaf muffins, little lasagnas, mini chicken potpies, small spanakopitas or pint-size quinoa cakes were waiting? Magic in a muffin tin. Well, maybe not magic, but one more tool to make this the healthiest year yet.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account