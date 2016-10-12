Raue adds tributes to Carpenters, Beatles, Pink Floyd and more

Beatles tribute band American English performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake has announced its Tribute Artist Series for the 2016-17 season. The featured acts include:

• Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters plays 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $27.

• Beatles tribute band American English performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $20-$35.

• Pink Floyd tribute band Pink Droyd performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $37.

• Black Water Magic performs music of Santana and the Doobie Brothers at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $20-$30.

All performances are at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets are on sale now by calling (815) 359-9212 or rauecenter.org.