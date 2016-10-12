Raue adds tributes to Carpenters, Beatles, Pink Floyd and more

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake has announced its Tribute Artist Series for the 2016-17 season. The featured acts include:
• Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters plays 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $27.
• Beatles tribute band American English performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $20-$35.
• Pink Floyd tribute band Pink Droyd performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $37.
• Black Water Magic performs music of Santana and the Doobie Brothers at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $20-$30.
All performances are at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets are on sale now by calling (815) 359-9212 or rauecenter.org.