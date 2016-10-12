Breaking News Bar
 
Music
updated: 10/12/2016 6:28 PM

Raue adds tributes to Carpenters, Beatles, Pink Floyd and more

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Beatles tribute band American English performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7.

      Beatles tribute band American English performs at the Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7.

 
Daily Herald Report

The Raue Center for the Arts in Crystal Lake has announced its Tribute Artist Series for the 2016-17 season. The featured acts include:

• Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters plays 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Tickets are $27.

• Beatles tribute band American English performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Tickets are $20-$35.

• Pink Floyd tribute band Pink Droyd performs at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $37.

• Black Water Magic performs music of Santana and the Doobie Brothers at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20. Tickets are $20-$30.

All performances are at 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets are on sale now by calling (815) 359-9212 or rauecenter.org.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account