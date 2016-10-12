Berlin Packaging acquires Bruni Glass,

CHICAGO -- Berlin Packaging said it will acquire Italy-based Bruni Glass, a move that will expand Berlin's footprint into Europe.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

Once the transaction closes, Bruni will operate as Bruni Glass, A Berlin Packaging Co., and will have access to Berlin's full line of packaging solutions, service divisions, and its more than 100 North American sales and warehouse locations.

With offices in Italy, France, Spain, China, Canada, and the U.S., Bruni has a 42-year track record, more than $150 million in annual sales, and a collection of glass packages designed in-house for spirits, wine, food, and gourmet applications.

"Combining Berlin and Bruni is an important building block in our quest to be the strongest, broadest, and most customer-centric packaging supplier in the market," said Andrew Berlin, Chairman and CEO of Berlin Packaging. "It not only strengthens our glass offerings and extends our reach to a global playing field, but it also aligns us with another company that shares our commitment to quality, our insistence on compelling package design, and our strong annual growth rate."

All of Bruni's employees and locations will be retained, the company said.

The transaction is expected to close in the next 45 days.