Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/12/2016 8:52 AM

Kesseler named to Tenneco board of directors

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Business Wire

LAKE FOREST -- Tenneco Chief Operating Officer Brian Kesseler has been elected to the company's board of directors.

Kesseler is responsible for driving growth and operational excellence across Tenneco's global business.

He has been Tenneco's chief operating officer since January 2015. Previously, he was president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions, a role he assumed in 2013. Kesseler joined Johnson Controls in 1994 and served in leadership roles in the company's Automotive Experience and Building Efficiency businesses. Prior to Johnson Controls, he was with Ford Motor Company, serving in the North America Assembly operations.

"Brian Kesseler has deep experience in all facets of our business and brings strong leadership in driving strategy, disciplined processes and operational excellence across the entire Tenneco enterprise," said Gregg Sherrill, chairman and CEO at Tenneco. "We look forward to adding his industry experience, global perspective and strong management skills to our board."

With the addition of Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's board of directors now has ten directors including Thomas C. Freyman, Dennis J. Letham, James S. Metcalf, Roger B. Porter, David B. Price, Gregg M. Sherrill, Paul T. Stecko, Jane L. Warner and Roger J. Wood.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account