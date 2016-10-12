Kesseler named to Tenneco board of directors

Business Wire

LAKE FOREST -- Tenneco Chief Operating Officer Brian Kesseler has been elected to the company's board of directors.

Kesseler is responsible for driving growth and operational excellence across Tenneco's global business.

He has been Tenneco's chief operating officer since January 2015. Previously, he was president of Johnson Controls Power Solutions, a role he assumed in 2013. Kesseler joined Johnson Controls in 1994 and served in leadership roles in the company's Automotive Experience and Building Efficiency businesses. Prior to Johnson Controls, he was with Ford Motor Company, serving in the North America Assembly operations.

"Brian Kesseler has deep experience in all facets of our business and brings strong leadership in driving strategy, disciplined processes and operational excellence across the entire Tenneco enterprise," said Gregg Sherrill, chairman and CEO at Tenneco. "We look forward to adding his industry experience, global perspective and strong management skills to our board."

With the addition of Brian Kesseler, Tenneco's board of directors now has ten directors including Thomas C. Freyman, Dennis J. Letham, James S. Metcalf, Roger B. Porter, David B. Price, Gregg M. Sherrill, Paul T. Stecko, Jane L. Warner and Roger J. Wood.