posted: 10/11/2016 7:00 AM

Japan holds Australia to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying

  Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic gestures during his team's World Cup qualifying match against Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A second-half penalty from Mile Jedinak gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Japan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Genki Haraguchi had put Japan ahead in the sixth minute after a mistake from the Australian backline, but the forward then gave away a penalty five minutes after the restart, with a push on Tomi Juric.

Jedinak, who plays for Aston Villa, then scored from the spot early in the second half.

After four Group B games, Australia is unbeaten with eight points and Japan has seven.

The top two of the six teams in Groups A and B will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two third-place teams going to a fourth-round match to decide which of them makes the intercontinental playoffs.

