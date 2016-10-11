Japan holds Australia to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A second-half penalty from Mile Jedinak gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Japan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.
Genki Haraguchi had put Japan ahead in the sixth minute after a mistake from the Australian backline, but the forward then gave away a penalty five minutes after the restart, with a push on Tomi Juric.
Jedinak, who plays for Aston Villa, then scored from the spot early in the second half.
After four Group B games, Australia is unbeaten with eight points and Japan has seven.
The top two of the six teams in Groups A and B will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two third-place teams going to a fourth-round match to decide which of them makes the intercontinental playoffs.