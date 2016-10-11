Japan holds Australia to 1-1 draw in World Cup qualifying

Japan manager Vahid Halilhodzic gestures during his team's World Cup qualifying match against Australia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016. Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A second-half penalty from Mile Jedinak gave Australia a 1-1 draw against Japan in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday.

Genki Haraguchi had put Japan ahead in the sixth minute after a mistake from the Australian backline, but the forward then gave away a penalty five minutes after the restart, with a push on Tomi Juric.

Jedinak, who plays for Aston Villa, then scored from the spot early in the second half.

After four Group B games, Australia is unbeaten with eight points and Japan has seven.

The top two of the six teams in Groups A and B will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two third-place teams going to a fourth-round match to decide which of them makes the intercontinental playoffs.