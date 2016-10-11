Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 10/11/2016 8:00 AM

Angelique Kerber advances to 2nd round in Hong Kong

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

HONG KONG -- Top-ranked Angelique Kerber overcame five double-faults and fought off eight break points before beating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open on Tuesday.

Kerber is trying to win her fourth title of the year. She will next play Louisa Chirico of the United States.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki also advanced to the second round, beating Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-4, and seventh-seeded Jelena Jankovic defeated Samantha Crawford 6-3, 6-1.

Samantha Stosur, seeded fourth, lost to Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-4.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account