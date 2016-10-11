Angelique Kerber advances to 2nd round in Hong Kong

HONG KONG -- Top-ranked Angelique Kerber overcame five double-faults and fought off eight break points before beating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round of the Hong Kong Open on Tuesday.

Kerber is trying to win her fourth title of the year. She will next play Louisa Chirico of the United States.

Fifth-seeded Caroline Wozniacki also advanced to the second round, beating Zheng Saisai 6-1, 6-4, and seventh-seeded Jelena Jankovic defeated Samantha Crawford 6-3, 6-1.

Samantha Stosur, seeded fourth, lost to Nao Hibino of Japan 6-3, 6-4.