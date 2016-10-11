Breaking News Bar
 
10/11/2016

4th-seeded Suarez Navarro, Allertova win in 2 sets in Linz

Associated Press
LINZ, Austria -- Fourth-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro kept her hopes of qualifying for the WTA finals alive with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Mona Barthel of Germany at the Generali Ladies on Tuesday.

The 12th-ranked Spaniard, who is 10th in the race for the eight-player season-ending event, dropped her opening service game on the only break point she faced in the match. Suarez Navarro closed out the win by taking the last five games in a row.

Also, Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic defeated the seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-2, 6-3, and Oceane Dodin of France rallied to beat Czech qualifier Kristyna Pliskova 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 after coming back from 4-1 down in the second set.

