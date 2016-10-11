Penguins star Crosby taking it "day by day" after concussion

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby says he's going to take recovery from his latest concussion "day by day" but isn't concerned about it affecting his health over the long term.

Crosby was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday after he said he "tangled" with a teammate during practice on Friday. The two-time NHL MVP was back on the ice Tuesday morning, skating with other injured teammates before the rest of the Penguins gathered for a workout.

Crosby, who missed the better part of two seasons while dealing with a concussion sustained in January, 2011, said he woke up with a headache on Saturday morning and then reached out to team trainers. He added he's "comfortable" with the concussion protocol.

The Penguins open the season on Thursday night at home against Washington.