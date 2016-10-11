West Virginia placekicker Josh Lambert leaves team

hello

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia placekicker Josh Lambert has left the team.

Coach Dana Holgorsen didn't disclose a reason for Lambert's departure at his weekly news conference Tuesday and declined further comment.

Lambert played in one game this season after serving a three-game suspension for an undisclosed violation of Big 12 eligibility rules that also forced him to sit out spring practice. Lambert missed one of two field goals in a 17-16 win over Kansas State on Oct. 1.

Mike Molina has made five of six tries this season in Lambert's place.

No. 20 West Virginia (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) plays at Texas Tech (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday. In 2014, Lambert kicked a 55-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Red Raiders 37-34 in Lubbock.

Lambert was five field goals shy of the school career record.

___

Online:

AP college football website: www.collegefootball.ap.org