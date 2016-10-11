Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/11/2016 10:14 AM

Wyoming DE Granderson out rest of season with knee injury

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming coach Craig Bohl says sophomore defensive end Carl Granderson will be sidelined for the remainder of the season because of a left knee injury.

Bohl says Granderson suffered a torn ACL during the game against Air Force last weekend.

Granderson leads the team in quarterback sacks with four this season and tackles for loss with six. He ends the season with 19 total tackles.

Granderson's injury will mean more playing time for sophomore Kevin Prosser, redshirt freshman Josiah Hall and junior Nela Lolohea.

