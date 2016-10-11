Barrington's Stack charts a course to Asheville

hello

Cecilia Stack plans to studying business management in college.

So far she has managed her volleyball skills quite well.

The Barrington senior outside hitter has landed many successful kills and she has also landed a scholarship to play Division I volleyball at the University of North Carolina-Ashville.

"The campus is so beautiful and everyone I met in Asheville was so welcoming and friendly," Stack said. "I felt right at home and could easily see myself there. And UNC has a great reputation and many courses that interest me in the business field."

She got down to the business of playing the sport in grade school and began club volleyball in high school.

"I had watched my sister Stephanie play at Barrington," Cecilia said. "I dreamed of playing volleyball in college but it is surreal to me that it has become a reality."

She credits with many others for her success on the floor.

"If not for my coaches and my parents (Martha and Jim, former Northwestern basketball star) believing in me and encouraging me to do my best, it would not have been possible," Stack said. "I am thankful for this amazing opportunity and am looking forward to the next four years."

Stack says she will savor her high school experience.

"Getting to play a sport that I love with teammates and coaches that share in my passion for volleyball has been a wonderful experience that I am so grateful for," Stack said.

Barrington coach Michelle Jakubowski is proud of all the hard work and dedication she has seen from Stack.

"She is a leader on and off the court," Jakubowski said. "Cecilia is an intimidating force at the net with her ability to give us a big block which makes our defense better. Offensively, she runs a quick offense and hits the ball with authority which will translate to success on the collegiate level."

Football

In a 48-24 loss to Wheaton College, Illinois Wesleyan sophomore Mitch Pfeiffer (Barrington HS) had 5 receptions for 69 yards.

Titans junior free safety Matt Campbell (Rolling Meadows) had 8 tackles (4 solo).

Women's golf

North Central freshman Brianna Ergastolo (Prospect) completed her first season with a stroke average of 96 after three events.

Asquini brothers

Augustana senior linebacker John Asquini had an interception and game-high 11 tackles, including 1½ for loss, in the Vikings' 42-6 loss to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.

He is not the only one in his family who can tackle.

While John leads the Vikings with 66 tackles, his brother Jack, a sophomore safety, is No. 3 on the team with 49 tackles (only one from being tied for second).

The Buffalo Grove graduates were recently featured in the Quad City Times. This is the first time in their careers the Arlington Heights natives have been teammates.

Fall softball

Georgia Southern senior Michelle Mazur started both games of a doubleheader in right field when the Eagles hosted Coastal Carolina.

Mazur had 2 hits, including a 3-run homer to left center field in Game 2.

Mazur wasn't the only former Mid-Suburban West player on the diamond. Former Schaumburg standout Paige Alt, a freshman, plays for Coastal Carolina.

Women's soccer

Millikin's Jenna Eaker (Schaumburg) scored 2 goals and had one assist in the Big Blue's 1-0 conference road victory 1-0 over North Central. It was the Big Blue's third straight victory and improved Millikin to 7-3-1 and 2-1.

Women's volleyball

Cornell senior Diamond Boyd (Elk Grove) shared team honors for kills (14) when the Rams breezed past host Beloit 25-13, 25-19, 25-16.

Boyd hit .321 in the match that gave the four-time defending Midwest Conference champions a 13-6 record and 5-0 in the conference where they have not dropped a set.

They have won six straight matches and 10 of their last 11.

Arlington Stallions Rugby Club

Three Arlington Stallions Rugby Club alumni, Zach Niro (St. Viator), Ben Hirschman (Stevenson) and Jack Tuttle (Prospect), scored tries for the University of Colorado in its recent 31-26 loss to nationally-ranked Colorado State University.

Women's tennis

Milliken's Madeline Delano (Buffalo Grove) picked up two victories in the Big Blue's 5-4 victory over North Central.

Delano earned an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles and picked up the first victory in singles winning her match 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.

Wheeling boys feeder

The Wheeling High School feeder basketball tryouts for boys are Sundays, Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 in the main gym at Wheeling High School. Fifth and sixth graders are from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and seventh and eighth graders are from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at both tryouts is recommended. Please arrive 15 minutes early to register. Questions, please contact juiniorcats5678@gmail.com.

• Please email Sports Notes items to jleusch@dailyherald.com.