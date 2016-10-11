Lake Zurich's Parsons standing tall at Carthage

JOE LEWNARD/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLake Zurich's Mallory Parsons anticipates a block during her prep days in match against Palatine.

When it comes to defense, former Lake Zurich standout Mallory Parsons is getting the job done for Carthage's women's volleyball team.

The junior outside hitter ranks No. 2 on the team with her 152 digs and 260 serve receives.

Parsons also makes an impact on offense for the Lady Reds, who are 8-8.

In a loss to No. 18 ranked Elmhurst College, Parson's 7 kills were the sceond most for the Lady Reds.

She has played 57 sets this fall, averaging 1.37 kills and 2.67 digs.

Women's tennis

Millikin's Melissa Donovan (Antioch) clinch the Big Blue's 5-4 victory over North Central as she pulled out a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 5 singles.

The win at the Fairview Tennis Center moved the Big Blue to 6-2 on the season and 2-2 in Conference College of Illinois and Wisconsin play.

• Millikin's Madeline Delano (Buffalo Grove) picked up two victories in the Big Blue's 5-4 victory over North Central.

Delano earned an 8-1 win at No. 3 doubles and picked up the first victory in singles winning her match 6-0, 6-1 at No. 6.

Football

Illinois Wesleyan coaches give out 'Player of the Week' awards to honor top players in the week's game and practices.

The "Titan Award" honors a player for work ethic, loyalty and spirit.

Two weeks ago, freshman offensive lineman Samuel Soto (Lake Zurich) received an award for the Scout Offense.

• Augustana senior linebacker John Asquini had an interception and game-high 11 tackles, including 1½ for loss, in the Vikings' 42-6 loss to Illinois Wesleyan on Saturday.

He is not the only one in his family who can tackle.

While John leads the Vikings with 66 tackles, his brother Jack, a sophomore safety, is No. 3 on the team with 49 tackles (only one from being tied for second).

The Buffalo Grove graduates were recently featured in the Quad City Times. This is the first time in their careers the Arlington Heights natives have been teammates.

Rugby

Three Arlington Stallions Rugby Club alumni, Zach Niro (St. Viator), Ben Hirschman (Stevenson) and Jack Tuttle (Prospect), scored tries for the University of Colorado in its recent 31-26 loss to nationally-ranked Colorado State University.

Women's cross country

Concordia-Chicago's Rebekah Hanagan (Libertyville) finished in 24:19.4 to help the Cougars place 11th in the 5K Illinois Intercollegiate Championships at Aspen Ridge Golf Course in Kankakee.

Stack commits

Cecilia Stack plans to studying business management in college.

So far she has managed her volleyball skills quite well.

The Barrington senior outside hitter has landed many successful kills and she has also landed a scholarship to play Division I volleyball at the University of North Carolina-Ashville.

"The campus is so beautiful and everyone I met in Asheville was so welcoming and friendly," Stack said. "I felt right at home and could easily see myself there. And UNC has a great reputation and many courses that interest me in the business field."

She got down to the business of playing the sport in grade school and began club volleyball in high school.

"I had watched my sister Stephanie play at Barrington," Cecilia said. "I dreamed of playing volleyball in college but it is surreal to me that it has become a reality.

She credits with many others for her success on the floor.

"If not for my coaches and my parents (Martha and Jim, former Northwestern basketball star) believing in me and encouraging me to do my best, it would not have been possible," Stack said. "I am thankful for this amazing opportunity and am looking forward to the next four years."

She has loved her past four years.

"Getting to play a sport that I love with teammates and coaches that share in my passion for volleyball has been a wonderful experience that I am so grateful for," Stack said.

Barrington coach Michelle Jakubowski is proud of all the hard work and dedication she has seen from Stack.

"She is a leader on and off the court," Jakubowski said. "Cecilia is an intimidating force at the net with her ability to give us a big block which makes our defense better. Offensively, she runs a quick offense and hits the ball with authority which will translate to success on the collegiate level."

Mundelein boys feeder

The Mundelein High School feeder basketball try-outs for boys and girls residing within the high school district 120 boundaries are set for Wednesday, Nov. 2 and Friday, Nov. 4 at Mundelein High School.

Grades fifth through sixth will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and grades seventh and eighth from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Fourth grade girls can also try-out and will be considered if space is available. There will be a parent meeting at 8 p.m. for all age levels. Attendance at both try-outs is recommended. Try-outs are free, but you should register online. Please visit www.kesselstraning.com and click on the Mundelein Feeder tab. One additional girls coach is wanted. Participants should bring a basketball to the tryout.

