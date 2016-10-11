Boys soccer: Palatine's Gonzalez boots home winner

Ricardo Gonzalez provided a moment of inspiration just when Palatine's boys soccer team needed it on Tuesday night.

The Pirates senior fired in the eventual game-winner in the 53rd minute to give the visitors a hard-fought 2-1 Mid-Suburban League crossover victory at Buffalo Grove on Tuesday afternoon.

"You always want to take these season-ending (crossover) games seriously -- and make them mean something -- not only trying to get a result like we did today, but also to compete at a high level to get yourself ready for the postseason," said Palatine coach Willie Filian, whose team improved 9-6-2. "We kind of slept through that first half, but we came back after the break and were much more crisp in our play, on both sides of the ball, to help us get the win."

After a slow start, Buffalo Grove coach Brad Abel's squad turned its season around by going 3-1-3 before dropping close games with Conant, and the Pirates on a warm and sunny day at Grant Blaney Stadium.

"We had so many new players with almost no varsity experience," said Bison senior Cullen O'Doherty, whose long-range throws from deep in the Pirates' end nearly produced goals on either side of the half. "But once we got comfortable with each other, we began to come around to become a more competitive team."

After plenty of even play from both clubs for the first 20 minutes, it was the visitors who got onto the scoreboard first, albeit on an own-goal in the 25th minute.

Javi Garcia provided a wonderful ball down the right side that Danny Pacheo ran onto. Pacheo then flashed a well-paced ball into the box, which, unfortunately, was redirected into the back of the BG net by one of its defenders.

The home side fired back five minutes later to equalize with Alex Alfaro bringing his club back even.

A terrific early ball from Michael Sauer sprung his Alfaro free on the right side.

"That entire sequence is exactly how our season has gone," Abel said. "Give up a tough, soft goal, not hang our heads because of it and then pull one back almost right away."

The two quick goals seems to energize both sides, witnessed by a frantic final 10 minutes before intermission.

A well-struck free kick from Tyler Nieman forced Pirates keeper Dylan Ruzbasan to push up and over the bar.

That was followed by a quality chance inside the six-yard box by Kyle Adams and Pat McLoone that Ruzbasan smothered just before time expired.

Both Alfaro and Jonathan Inez-Rodriguez missed free kick attempts during the early exchanges of the second half.

But the Pirates took the lead for good when their opponent was unable to clear the area. That gave Gonzalez enough time and space to drive his low blast under Jake Salzman.

Abel went to a 3-4-3 formation shortly after 70 minutes with the hope of sparking his offense.

The extra numbers going forward helped with Alfaro having his low attempt off a O'Doherty throw earn a corner, and another force Ruzbasan to punch his attempt on frame away.

Salzman took one out of the back of the net on a wicked smash from Sebastian Franzek.

But that was it as the Bison (7-9-4) now prepare for their regional opener against Zion-Benton on Friday.

"This was a great opponent to play in advance of our playoff game against Zion-Benton," Abel said. "Palatine brings a lot of energy, they play physical, tough soccer and they challenge everything all over the field. It should prepare us really well for what's ahead."

The Pirates will head north to play in the Warren regional, beginning with the host Blue Devils on Tuesday at 7 p.m.