Breaking News Bar
 
Prep Sports
updated: 10/11/2016 9:08 PM

Girls volleyball: Leyden slips past Hinsdale South

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

It was as close as it gets, but Leyden's girls volleyball team came away with a 25-23, 25-23 victory at Hinsdale South on Tuesday.

Leading the Eagles were senior setter Autumn McGee (5 kills, 3 aces), senior middle hitter Jennifer Parker (3 kills), senior libero Kamila Zieba (1 ace, 11 digs) and senior middle hitter Natalie Payne (6 kills, 1 ace).

Benet d. St. Viator: Benet defeated the visiting Lions 25-16, 25-15 in the East Suburban Conference match in Lisle.

St. Viator junior setter Michaela Mueller handed out 13 assists to an attack led by Catherine Hickey 1 (6 kill), Kendall Claffey (6) and Kate Nottoli (3).

Carrie Leazer had 2 aces and 5 digs for the Lions (16-18).

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account