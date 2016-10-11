Girls volleyball: Leyden slips past Hinsdale South

It was as close as it gets, but Leyden's girls volleyball team came away with a 25-23, 25-23 victory at Hinsdale South on Tuesday.

Leading the Eagles were senior setter Autumn McGee (5 kills, 3 aces), senior middle hitter Jennifer Parker (3 kills), senior libero Kamila Zieba (1 ace, 11 digs) and senior middle hitter Natalie Payne (6 kills, 1 ace).

Benet d. St. Viator: Benet defeated the visiting Lions 25-16, 25-15 in the East Suburban Conference match in Lisle.

St. Viator junior setter Michaela Mueller handed out 13 assists to an attack led by Catherine Hickey 1 (6 kill), Kendall Claffey (6) and Kate Nottoli (3).

Carrie Leazer had 2 aces and 5 digs for the Lions (16-18).