Boys soccer: Cary-Grove, Huntley notch shutout wins

Sam Carhart scored the only goal of the game off an assist from Luis Lemus as the Cary-Grove boys soccer team defeated Crystal Lake South 1-0 in Fox Valley Conference action Tuesday night.

Sergio Lemus had 7 saves in goal for the Trojans (3-9, 2-6).

Huntley 1, Prairie Ridge 0: Adam Kaster scored off an assist from Zack Whitaker to lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win. Andrew Fulcer had 5 saves in goal for Huntley (13-5-1, 6-2-0).

Harvest Christian 2, Indian Creek 1: In Class 1A regional play, Cesar Velazquez and Raphael DeSouza scored goals for Harvest Christian, which moves on to play for the regional championship on Friday.

Harvard 3, Burlington Central 2: Daniel Mendoza and Ryan Wilmington had goals for the Rockets (8-7-5, 5-3-3) in this Kishwaukee River loss. David Murphy made 5 saves in goal for BC.