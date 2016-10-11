Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 10/11/2016 7:00 AM

Woman accused of trying to extort money from ex-Gov. Spitzer

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2013, file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer delivers his concession speech at his election night party after losing the Democratic primary race for New York City comptroller in New York. A 26-year-old woman who accused Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him. Police said Svetlana Zakharova was arrested in New York on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.

      FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2013, file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer delivers his concession speech at his election night party after losing the Democratic primary race for New York City comptroller in New York. A 26-year-old woman who accused Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him. Police said Svetlana Zakharova was arrested in New York on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NEW YORK -- A woman who accused former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him.

Police say 26-year-old Svetlana Zakharova was arrested Monday night in New York.

The Russian woman fled the country after accusing Spitzer in February of assaulting her at The Plaza Hotel. Spitzer denied the allegations.

Police say Zakharova has been charged with grand larceny by extortion. She's also charged with forgery in an unrelated case in which police say she used a Bloomfield, New Jersey man's information and signed a lease agreement that ended up costing him $18,000.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

She's scheduled to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account