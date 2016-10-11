Woman accused of trying to extort money from ex-Gov. Spitzer

hello

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2013, file photo, former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer delivers his concession speech at his election night party after losing the Democratic primary race for New York City comptroller in New York. A 26-year-old woman who accused Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him. Police said Svetlana Zakharova was arrested in New York on Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- A woman who accused former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer of assaulting her has been arrested for trying to extort money from him.

Police say 26-year-old Svetlana Zakharova was arrested Monday night in New York.

The Russian woman fled the country after accusing Spitzer in February of assaulting her at The Plaza Hotel. Spitzer denied the allegations.

Police say Zakharova has been charged with grand larceny by extortion. She's also charged with forgery in an unrelated case in which police say she used a Bloomfield, New Jersey man's information and signed a lease agreement that ended up costing him $18,000.

It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

She's scheduled to appear in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday.