Dawn Patrol: Cubs can't finish off Giants

Cubs can't finish off Giants
The Giants defeated the Cubs 6-5 in 13 innings early this morning to win Game 3 of their National League division series and stave off elimination. Game 4 is tonight in San Francisco, with John Lackey getting the start for the Cubs. Read baseball writer Scot Gregor's preview here.
Palatine scamming victim helps FBI capture suspect
A Costa Rican woman who authorities say scammed an 87-year-old Palatine man out of nearly $4.5 million over the last six years was captured by the FBI in New York last week when she flew to the U.S. hoping to collect another $3.7 million from the victim, according to federal court documents. Full story.
Last night at Judson University in Elgin, gymnastics legend Mary Loy Retton credited her Baptist faith, her coach Béla Karolyi and her own stubborn spirit with helping her accomplish her Olympic dream. Full story.
Suburbs prepare measures to thwart Cook County's sick leave law
Palatine officials are wasting little time in passing a resolution that will exempt local businesses from Cook County's new paid sick leave policy for all employees. Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said he expects the board will vote on the measure at its first meeting in November. Officials in Barrington, Roselle and Mount Prospect also said they are working on resolutions that would overturn the county's policy. Full story.
Students from around Northwest suburbs mixed with leaders in the manufacturing industry yesterday at the 2016 Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expo at Elk Grove High School. Full story.
Lombard Town Centre looking for new revenue streams
Lombard Town Centre officials say they want to ease their dependence on taxpayer dollars through increased memberships and sponsorships and creation of a new summer festival. Full story.
Sergio Luna recently opened Surge To New Levels, a gym in Carol Stream that aims to train fellow powerlifters and anyone who wants to get in shape. He doesn't expect a certain standard of "strong" out of his clients, but he does want them to push their limits. Full story.
For the second consecutive week, the Chicago Bears' impressive yardage production was not commensurate with points on the scoreboard. That means the simmering quarterback controversy between Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer continues. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's take here.