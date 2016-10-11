Dawn Patrol: Cubs can't finish off Giants

The Giants' Joe Panik hits a double to score Brandon Crawford in the 13th inning to win Game 3 over Chicago early this morning in San Francisco. The Cubs will have another chance to close out the National League division series tonight. Associated Press

The Giants defeated the Cubs 6-5 in 13 innings early this morning to win Game 3 of their National League division series and stave off elimination. Game 4 is tonight in San Francisco, with John Lackey getting the start for the Cubs. Read baseball writer Scot Gregor's preview here.

Palatine scamming victim helps FBI capture suspect

A Costa Rican woman who authorities say scammed an 87-year-old Palatine man out of nearly $4.5 million over the last six years was captured by the FBI in New York last week when she flew to the U.S. hoping to collect another $3.7 million from the victim, according to federal court documents. Full story.

- Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer Gymnastics legend Mary Lou Retton speaks Monday at Herrick Chapel on the campus of Judson University in Elgin as part of the school's World Leaders Forum Inspirational Series.

Gold medalist inspires at Judson

Last night at Judson University in Elgin, gymnastics legend Mary Loy Retton credited her Baptist faith, her coach Béla Karolyi and her own stubborn spirit with helping her accomplish her Olympic dream. Full story.

Suburbs prepare measures to thwart Cook County's sick leave law

Palatine officials are wasting little time in passing a resolution that will exempt local businesses from Cook County's new paid sick leave policy for all employees. Palatine Village Manager Reid Ottesen said he expects the board will vote on the measure at its first meeting in November. Officials in Barrington, Roselle and Mount Prospect also said they are working on resolutions that would overturn the county's policy. Full story.

- Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer Sabrina DeLaRosa and Craig McKinney, left, of Lincoln Tech talk with 16-year-old Issac Watkins of Lake Park and Tommy Ellis of Bellwood on Monday during the 2016 Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expo at Elk Grove High School.

Students, industry connect at Elk Grove manufacturing expo

Students from around Northwest suburbs mixed with leaders in the manufacturing industry yesterday at the 2016 Made in Elk Grove Manufacturing & Technology Expo at Elk Grove High School. Full story.

Lombard Town Centre looking for new revenue streams

Lombard Town Centre officials say they want to ease their dependence on taxpayer dollars through increased memberships and sponsorships and creation of a new summer festival. Full story.

- Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Sergio Luna, a USA-ranked powerlifter, has opened a new training gym, Surge to New Levels, in Carol Stream.

Nationally ranked powerlifter opens Carol Stream gym

Sergio Luna recently opened Surge To New Levels, a gym in Carol Stream that aims to train fellow powerlifters and anyone who wants to get in shape. He doesn't expect a certain standard of "strong" out of his clients, but he does want them to push their limits. Full story.

- Associated Press Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer, center, walks off the field following a failed fourth down play with tackle Charles Leno, left, and offensive guard Kyle Long late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Scoring woes add to Bears QB debate

For the second consecutive week, the Chicago Bears' impressive yardage production was not commensurate with points on the scoreboard. That means the simmering quarterback controversy between Jay Cutler and Brian Hoyer continues. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's take here.