10th district candidate forum

hello

10th Congressional District candidates U.S. Rep. Robert Dold and former U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will participate in "Election 2016: A Candidate Forum on Mental Health and Social Services," 5 to 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 14, at the Techny Towers Conference and Retreat Center, 2011 Waukegan Road, Northbrook. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, Cook County North Suburban and Mental Health America-North Shore are co-sponsoring the forum. Issues to be addressed include mental health/social services issues tied to the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid, and Medicare; coverage and treatment of community mental health and supportive housing programs; health/mental health cost issues; the opioid and drug/substance addiction crises; and mental health parity. The event is free to the general public.