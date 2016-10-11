CLC hosting ManUp Male

College of Lake County will host the ManUp Male Student Success Conference on Friday, Oct. 21. The free event will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Mainstage Theater of the James Lumber Center for the Performing Arts at CLC's flagship Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. The conference is designed for Lake County high school and college students and includes a variety of success workshops and lunch. The keynote speaker, Terrell Strayhorn, is a nationally known presenter, instructor and author in higher education. Strayhorn will speak on what colleges can do to boost the success of men of color. For information, contact Rodolfo Ruiz-Velasco at (847) 543-2752 or rruizvelasco@clcillinos.edu or Kenneth Kikuchi at (847) 543-2545 or kkikuchi@clcillinois.edu.