updated: 10/11/2016 4:58 PM

Down syndrome event

Daily Herald report

A free event for Spanish-speaking families dealing with Down syndrome will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, in Mundelein. The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at La Vina Christian Community Church, 342 Townline Road. It will feature games, bouncy houses, food and music. Therapists will be on hand to share information, too. Anyone is welcome to attend.

