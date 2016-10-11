A free event for Spanish-speaking families dealing with Down syndrome will be held Saturday, Oct. 15, in Mundelein. The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at La Vina Christian Community Church, 342 Townline Road. It will feature games, bouncy houses, food and music. Therapists will be on hand to share information, too. Anyone is welcome to attend.
Down syndrome event
