updated: 10/11/2016 7:18 PM

Prospect Heights man held on child pornography charges

A Prospect Heights man was ordered held on $225,000 bail Tuesday after prosecutors said he had more than 100,000 images of what police suspect is child pornography.

Vladimir Rozenberg, 48, is charged with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography. If convicted of the most serious charge, Rozenberg faces up to 30 years in prison.

Investigators from the Cook County State's Attorney's internet Crimes Against Children Task Force identified numerous pornographic images that a computer user was making available online, said Cook County assistant state's attorney David Mennie. After investigators linked the service provider address to Rozenberg, they executed a search of his home on Sept. 29, Mennie said.

On desktop computers and hard drives recovered from Rozenberg's basement office, authorities recovered "scores of videos and images" of children engaged in sexual conduct, Mennie said.

In a statement to police, Rozenberg said he viewed child pornography, Mennie said.

Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo ordered Rozenberg refrain from using the internet, surrender his passport and have no contact with anyone under 18, including family members, among other special conditions.

Rozenberg, who has no criminal background, next appears in court on Nov. 3.

