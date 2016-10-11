Breaking News Bar
 
Payroc acquires The iTransact Group

Business Wire

TINLEY PARK -- Merchant services and payment processing organization Payroc LLC has acquired the assets of payment gateway and merchant account provider The iTransact Group, LLC.

Terms of the acquisition were not announced.

The addition will add 300 advisor referral partners and 6,000 merchants with more than $1.3 billion in annual processing volume. Payroc additionally gains mobile point-of-sale technology, a proprietary e-commerce gateway, and a proprietary integrated payment facilitator platform that will enhance the delivery of customized vertical market payment solutions for micro, small and medium-sized merchants.

The acquisition aligns with Payroc's deep commitment to exceptional service and payment solutions," said James Oberman, Payroc.

Joining the Payroc leadership team from iTransact are David Hall, executive vice president referral partners; Jared Poulson, chief product and technology officer; and Colby Poulson, senior vice president business development and training. Additionally, Porter Hall and Stephen Hall will serve as advisor consultants. Stephen Hall has been appointed to the Payroc board of managers.

"The iTransact team is excited to join forces with Payroc," said Stephen Hall, chief executive officer of iTransact. "This winning combination will enable us to enhance the value we provide to our trusted advisor referral partners and their merchant clients through more robust solutions and expanded service offerings."

Payroc will preserve and maintain the iTransact brand with its strong and long-standing trusted referral partner and merchant relationships, emphasizing continuity and consistency across all business functions, including sales, service, support and operations.

