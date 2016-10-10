Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
posted: 10/10/2016 7:00 AM

Dutch union threatens FIFA with legal action over Qatar

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

THE HAGUE, Netherlands -- A Dutch labor union is threatening FIFA with legal action if it does not step in to halt what the union has branded "modern slavery" in the construction of venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Dutch union FNV says it wants "FIFA to accept its responsibility and end exploitation of workers" in stadium construction ahead of the tournament.

The gas-rich emirate is expected to spend tens of billions of dollars before the November-December 2022 tournament kicks off, preparing eight new and renovated stadiums and related projects such as transport links and accommodation.

Qatar is relying heavily on workers from south Asia who are tied to the "kafala" system of sponsorship common in Gulf nations, which critics say exposes migrants to exploitation.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account