Ravens fire Trestman, name Mornhingweg offensive coordinator

Baltimore Ravens' Joe Flacco looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Baltimore. Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens have fired Marc Trestman as offensive coordinator and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Marty Mornhingweg.

Coach John Harbaugh made the move Monday, less than 24 hours after the Ravens managed only one touchdown in a 16-10 loss to Washington.

Operating against the league's 29th-ranked defense, Baltimore failed to score in the second half after abandoning a running game that worked well before halftime.

Quarterback Joe Flacco said he was "embarrassed" at the way the offense has played this season.

Harbaugh said his decision to dismiss Trestman came after "very careful consideration." He added: "We will work to be better in every aspect of our football team."

Trestman was in his second season as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. Last season, the Ravens had the second-most total net yards in team history but went 5-11.

