Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 10/10/2016 9:48 AM

Napoli eyes January return for injured Poland forward Milik

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Polish national soccer team striker Arkadiusz Milik attends a press conference before a training session at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Poland will face Denmark in the World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match on Oct. 8 in Warsaw.

      Polish national soccer team striker Arkadiusz Milik attends a press conference before a training session at the National Stadium in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. Poland will face Denmark in the World Cup 2018 qualifying soccer match on Oct. 8 in Warsaw.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

NAPLES, Italy -- Napoli hopes to have Arkadiusz Milik back in training in January after the in-form Poland forward was injured on World Cup duty.

Milik posted a photograph on his Twitter account Monday from the hospital in Rome after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The 22-year-old Milik damaged ligaments during Poland's 3-2 win over Denmark in Warsaw on Saturday.

Napoli team physician Alfonso De Nicola says he is "optimistic" about when the player signed to replace Gonzalo Higuain can return.

De Nicola tells the club's radio station "it will be shorter than what we declare, let's say three months, 3-1/2 months."

Milik has scored three goals for Napoli in the Champions League and four in Serie A since joining from Ajax after Higuain moved to Juventus.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account