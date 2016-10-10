Wyoming lands verbal commit from offensive lineman

LARAMIE, Wyo. -- Wyoming has received a verbal commitment from an offensive lineman prospect out of Nebraska.

Patrick Arnold, of Gretna High School, announced his intention to join the Cowboys next year.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pound Arnold says Laramie is the best fit for him culturally and he considers the program under coach Craig Bohl to be on the rise.

Arnold had also received offers from Air Force, Army, Navy and others and interest from other colleges, including Colorado State, Nebraska and North Carolina.