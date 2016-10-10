Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 10/10/2016 12:07 PM

No. 25 Navy's visit to ECU postponed due to possible floods

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- No. 25 Navy's game at East Carolina on Thursday night has been postponed to Nov. 19 because of expected flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

East Carolina athletic director Jeff Compher announced the decision Monday. Both teams had open dates that week.

Officials at ECU canceled classes all week in the aftermath of the storm that overpowered the region over the weekend. The Tar River, which runs through Greenville, could reach its highest crest since Hurricane Floyd in 1999. The river is expected to crest later in the week.

Compher says postponing the game is "necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

The game would have marked Navy's season debut in the AP Top 25. The Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) upset No. 6 Houston this weekend.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account