No. 25 Navy's visit to ECU postponed due to possible floods

GREENVILLE, N.C. -- No. 25 Navy's game at East Carolina on Thursday night has been postponed to Nov. 19 because of expected flooding from Hurricane Matthew.

East Carolina athletic director Jeff Compher announced the decision Monday. Both teams had open dates that week.

Officials at ECU canceled classes all week in the aftermath of the storm that overpowered the region over the weekend. The Tar River, which runs through Greenville, could reach its highest crest since Hurricane Floyd in 1999. The river is expected to crest later in the week.

Compher says postponing the game is "necessary to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

The game would have marked Navy's season debut in the AP Top 25. The Midshipmen (4-1, 3-0 American Athletic Conference) upset No. 6 Houston this weekend.