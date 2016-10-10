Breaking News Bar
 
Sports
updated: 10/10/2016 1:22 PM

Woods to withdraw from Safeway Open in California

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By DOUG FERGUSON
Associated Press
 
 

The comeback of Tiger Woods is going to have to wait at least two more months.

Three days before he was to return at the Safeway Open, Woods said he wasn't ready to return against PGA Tour competition.

He first said on Sept. 7 that he planned to play, then officially committed to the tournament on Friday.

Woods, who had back surgery three times last year, says he feels strong and his health is good. But he says that after several days of practice in California, he feels his game is vulnerable.

Along with pulling out of the Safeway Open, Woods said Monday he was withdrawing from the Turkish Airlines Open next month.

He plans to play at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week of December.

Woods was to play the Safeway Open with Phil Mickelson and defending champion Emiliano Grillo.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account