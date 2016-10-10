Leonard scores 20 to lead Spurs to 86-81 win over Pistons

Kawhi Leonard continued his strong start to the preseason by scoring 20 points in 25 minutes for the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

The All-Star forward added eight rebounds, three steals and two assists while leading the Spurs to an 86-81 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Pau Gasol scored 11 in his third game as a Spur while LaMarcus Aldridge was one rebound shy of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Andre Drummond remained on his preseason tear with a third consecutive double-double as he tries to build off his first All-Star season. He finished with 17 points and 13 rebounds and has led the Pistons in points and rebounds in all three games. Jon Leuer added 14 off the bench in the loss.

___

HORNETS 98, TIMBERWOLVES 86

Kemba Walker scored 15 in the win.

Zach LaVine had 30 points in 28 minutes, shooting 13-for-20 from the field, including four 3-pointers in the loss.

TIMBERWOLVES: Reigning Rookie of the Year Karl-Anthony Towns scored just four points on 2 for 6 shooting and grabbed six rebounds. ... Shabazz Muhammad was the only other Timberwolves player to reach double figures with 12 points.

HORNETS: Frank Kaminsky poured in 17 points off the bench, including four triples for the big man. ... Jeremy Lamb knocked down 7 of 10 shots to finish with 16 off the bench.

UP NEXT: The Timberwolves (1-1) host the Nuggets on Wednesday. The Hornets (1-2) travel to face the Bulls on October 17.

___

HAWKS 99, CAVALIERS 93

ATLANTA - Dwight Howard scored 26 points in his home preseason debut with the Hawks as the Cavaliers rested LeBron James and other starters.

Howard, who signed a three-year, $70.5 million deal with his hometown Hawks in July, added eight rebounds and two blocks.

Rookies Kay Felder and Jonathan Holmes each had 15 points for Cleveland.

CAVALIERS: James also will be held out of the next two preseason games before playing on Oct. 18 against Washington at Ohio State in the Cavaliers' final preseason game. ... Cory Jefferson had 13 points and 11 rebounds. James Jones and Jordan McRae each had 12 points.

HAWKS: F Paul Millsap is moving closer to returning from a non-surgical procedure to reduce swelling in his right knee. Millsap is on pace to be ready for the regular season. ... Thabo Sefolosha had 12 points. Rookie Taurean Prince and Mike Muscala each had 10. ... Players for the two teams interlocked arms for the national anthem in the Hawks' first Unity Game.

UP NEXT: The Cavaliers (2-1) play at home against Toronto on Thursday. The Hawks (2-1) play another home game against Detroit on Thursday.

___

KNICKS 90, WIZARDS 88

Carmelo Anthony had his highest point total of the preseason as he scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers, during the victory.

Bradley Beal was the lone Wizards starter to reach double figures and finished with 17.

KNICKS: Kristaps Porzingis scored 15 for the Knicks, but hit just 1 of 6 3-pointers. Derrick Rose did not travel with the team.

WIZARDS: John Wall was held to eight points in 16 minutes, but handed out four assists. ... Kelly Oubre Jr. and Johnny O'Bryant scored 10 apiece off the bench.

UP NEXT: The Knicks (2-1) host the Boston Celtics on Saturday. The Wizards (1-2) host the 76ers on Thursday.