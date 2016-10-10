Girls volleyball / Top 20

Girls volleyball

Team Comment

1. Geneva (23-1) Vikes look to bounce back from 1st loss

2. Benet (24-3) Handed Geneva its 1st loss

3. St. Francis (24-7) Lost conference showdown with McAuley

4. St. Charles East (18-7) Took fourth at Mizuno Cup

5. Wheaton North (24-6) Seventh at Mizuno Cup

6. Kaneland (23-3) Closing in on NI Big XII East title

7. Palatine (20-4) At Fremd Thursday for MSL West title

8. Glenbard West (20-6) Brodner bright spot in loss to Benet

9. Hersey (17-4) Big one vs. Rolling Meadows on Thursday

10. Neuqua Valley (20-10) Beat Wheaton North at Mizuno

11. Huntley (18-4) Second at own tourney

12. Carmel (19-9) Corsairs top Libertyville 25-22, 25-19

13. Wheeling (18-9) Can share MSL East title

14. Metea Valley (21-8) Dropped DVC battles with Waubonsie, Wheaton N.

15. Libertyville (19-8) Wildcats still leading NSC

16. Stevenson (25-7) Patriots go 4-1 at Glenbrook N. tourney

17. Fremd (14-7) Mazur, Rizzo solid juniors

18. Prospect (20-8) Big wins over Wheeling, Hersey

19. St. Charles N. (17-7) Surging North Stars win Schaumburg Invite

20. Naperville N. (17-9) Neuqua and Naperville C. this week