This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer
Team Comment
1. Naperville North (12-2-3) Looking to clinch DVC championship
2. Addison Trail (17-1) Seniors have been special
3. Barrington (17-2-1) Outscored MSL foes 43-5 this season
4. Wheaton Academy (13-1-3) Stoneman is the man for Warriors
5. Benet (13-1-2) Mote has been huge for Redwings
6. St. Charles North (11-3-3) Mientus is a force for North Stars
7. Libertyville (11-3-0) Four straight victories
8. Wheeling (13-2-3) Division crown for first-year coach Lennon
9. Hersey (11-1-3) Two draws dashed division title hopes
10. Jacobs (14-3-4) FVC champion downed McHenry
11. Downers North (12-3-1) Akkawi has been impressive
12. St. Charles East (13-4-2) Tripped up by Lake Park
13. Mundelein (12-5-1) Lost to Glenbrook North
14. Round Lake (12-2-5) Meets Warren on Thursday
15. Carmel (14-5-1) Having a good season in ESCC
16. Warren (14-4-2) Looking good so far
17. Leyden (11-5-0) Eagles looking to finish strong
18. Conant (11-6-0) A dangerous No. 5 seed in sectional
19. Streamwood (11-5-2) A big win against St. Charles North
20. Neuqua Valley (10-5-3) Still alive in DuPage Valley Conference