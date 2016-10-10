Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 8:22 PM

This week's boys soccer Top 20

Boys soccer

Team Comment

1. Naperville North (12-2-3) Looking to clinch DVC championship

2. Addison Trail (17-1) Seniors have been special

3. Barrington (17-2-1) Outscored MSL foes 43-5 this season

4. Wheaton Academy (13-1-3) Stoneman is the man for Warriors

5. Benet (13-1-2) Mote has been huge for Redwings

6. St. Charles North (11-3-3) Mientus is a force for North Stars

7. Libertyville (11-3-0) Four straight victories

8. Wheeling (13-2-3) Division crown for first-year coach Lennon

9. Hersey (11-1-3) Two draws dashed division title hopes

10. Jacobs (14-3-4) FVC champion downed McHenry

11. Downers North (12-3-1) Akkawi has been impressive

12. St. Charles East (13-4-2) Tripped up by Lake Park

13. Mundelein (12-5-1) Lost to Glenbrook North

14. Round Lake (12-2-5) Meets Warren on Thursday

15. Carmel (14-5-1) Having a good season in ESCC

16. Warren (14-4-2) Looking good so far

17. Leyden (11-5-0) Eagles looking to finish strong

18. Conant (11-6-0) A dangerous No. 5 seed in sectional

19. Streamwood (11-5-2) A big win against St. Charles North

20. Neuqua Valley (10-5-3) Still alive in DuPage Valley Conference

