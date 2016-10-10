Boys golf: Aurora Christian, Marmion qualify for state

At Class 1A Westminster Christian sectional: The Aurora Christian boys golf placed third at the Golf Club of Illinois with a score of 320 to advance to the state finals. Senior Brad Seward was the high man for the Eagles, shooting a 73 (2 over par). Devin Johnson followed with a 75 while Matt Buhrt (84) and Chase Lietz rounded out the Eagles' foursome.

At Class 2A St. Viator sectional: At Old Orchard, Kaneland's Brett Glennon, Burlington Central's Joe Sherman and Aurora Central's Mac Cowen each shot a 5-over 75 to advance to the state tournament. Kaneland's Jake Hed, who shot a 78, will also join them downstate. As a team, Marmion finished third (320), 17 shots off first place Carmel, but will advance thanks to Nicholas Huggins (78), Jimmy Morton (79), Sean Regan (81) and Peter Thayer (82). They staved off elimination as Kaneland also finished with a team score of 320 but lost the tiebreaker as Austen Velazquez's 83 was 2 shots better than Jeff VanGemert's 85 for the Knights.

At Class 3A Harlem sectional: At Atwood Homestead, while the Cary-Grove golf team finished 10th overall, senior Zach Beaugureau was the lone individual to advance with his 75, good for seventh.