Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 8:45 PM

Chicago Bears WR White to have surgery

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bob LeGere
 
 

After further review, wide receiver Kevin White will have surgery for the fractured fibula he sustained in his lower left leg in Week 4.

"I think it's just the best medical treatment at this time vs. not (having surgery)," Bears coach John Fox said.

The 2015 first-round draft pick is on injured reserve, but he still could return this season, despite opting for surgery rather than letting the fracture in the non-weight-bearing bone heal on its own. It is hoped the surgery will hasten the healing process, but it's not guaranteed.

Best-case scenario, the earliest White could return is Dec. 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Fox said. "To sit there and try to distinguish what would be the right thing is hard to say right now."

White missed his entire rookie season after having surgery for stress fractures in his left tibia, the weight-bearing bone in the lower leg. That is unrelated to his current injury, which also included a severely sprained ankle.

Before being injured, White led the Bears with 19 catches and was third with 187 yards.

• The Bears elevated DB De'Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad, signed WR Darius Jennings and TE Marcel Jensen to the practice squad, placed TE Busta Anderson on the practice-squad injured list, and waived DB Demontre Hurst.

• Follow Bob's Bears reports on Twitter @BobLeGere.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account