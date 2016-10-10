Chicago Bears WR White to have surgery

After further review, wide receiver Kevin White will have surgery for the fractured fibula he sustained in his lower left leg in Week 4.

"I think it's just the best medical treatment at this time vs. not (having surgery)," Bears coach John Fox said.

The 2015 first-round draft pick is on injured reserve, but he still could return this season, despite opting for surgery rather than letting the fracture in the non-weight-bearing bone heal on its own. It is hoped the surgery will hasten the healing process, but it's not guaranteed.

Best-case scenario, the earliest White could return is Dec. 4 against the San Francisco 49ers.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Fox said. "To sit there and try to distinguish what would be the right thing is hard to say right now."

White missed his entire rookie season after having surgery for stress fractures in his left tibia, the weight-bearing bone in the lower leg. That is unrelated to his current injury, which also included a severely sprained ankle.

Before being injured, White led the Bears with 19 catches and was third with 187 yards.

• The Bears elevated DB De'Vante Bausby to the active roster from the practice squad, signed WR Darius Jennings and TE Marcel Jensen to the practice squad, placed TE Busta Anderson on the practice-squad injured list, and waived DB Demontre Hurst.

