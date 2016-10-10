Girls volleyball: Fremd nets sharp tune-up win

Fremd's girls volleyball team tuned up for its Mid-Suburban showdown with Palatine by taking a 25-23, 26-24, 25-19 nonconference decision from host Libertyville on Monday.

Bailey Hooker (7 kills), Jess Rizzo (5) and Ysabel Lee (5) led the Vikings' attack set by senior Natalie Freund (25 assists).

Kailyn Bryk had 12 passes followed by Hooker (9) and Karolina Sas (8) while Becca Uhrich collected 7 digs. Bryk also had 2 blocks and Jess Mazur 1.

Fremd (15-7, 8-1) and Palatine (24-4, 8-1) will settle the MSL West title on the Vikings' floor on Thursday.

Wheeling d. St. Viator: Arkansas recruit Timber Terrell put down a match-high 12 kills with 3 blocks for visiting Wheeling which improved to 19-9 with a 25-16, 23-25, 25-12 nonconference win in Arlington Heights.

Jess Janowski added 5 kills and Kamila Staniszewski 4 for the Wildcats' attack, set by Janowski (18 assists).

Catherine Hickey (5 kills) and Kate Nottoli (4) leads the Lions offense set by Michaela Mueller (12 assists).

Carrie Leazer had 23 digs for St. Viator (13-15) while Staniszewski collected 17 for Wheeling which also received 3 blocks from Melissa Claver.