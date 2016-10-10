Indiana residents have until Tuesday to register to vote

hello

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana residents hoping to vote in November's election don't have much time left to register to vote.

Tuesday is the deadline for registering to vote in the Nov. 8 election. Residents can register online until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday by going to IndianaVoters.com.

Indiana's election ballot includes the presidential race, the Indiana governor's race, a U.S. Senate race and numerous other contests.

Voters who are registered to vote can begin casting early votes in-person on Wednesday at county offices. They can also mail in absentee ballots, which are available from county election offices.

Those completed mail-in ballots must then be returned to county officials by the Oct. 31 deadline.