Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 10/10/2016 7:00 AM

The Latest: Trump campaign head says jail threat was a quip

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.

      Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump shakes hands with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
    Associated Press

  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump points at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as he speaks during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

      Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump points at Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as he speaks during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
    Associated Press

  • Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to members of the media while aboard her campaign plane at Lambertâ"St. Louis International Airport in St. Louis, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, following the second presidential debate at Washington University.

      Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton smiles as she speaks to members of the media while aboard her campaign plane at Lambertâ"St. Louis International Airport in St. Louis, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, following the second presidential debate at Washington University.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

WASHINGTON -- The Latest on the U.S. presidential race (all times EDT):

7:30 a.m.

Donald Trump's campaign manager is walking back the Republican candidate's threat during presidential debate to throw Hillary Clinton in jail if he is elected.

Kellyanne Conway said Monday that such a decision isn't up to Trump. She said Trump's threat "was a quip."

Trump made the threat in Sunday's debate, after Clinton said it's good that someone with Trump's temperament isn't president. Trump responded: "Because you'd be in jail."

Conway, speaking on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," also stopped short of confirming Trump's vow to appoint a special prosecutor to look into Clinton's email practices if he becomes president.

Conway said Trump was "channeling the frustration of thousands of voters he hears every day."

___

3:30 a.m.

Donald Trump is leaving no doubt that he'll spend the election's final weeks dredging up decades-old sexual allegations against Hillary Clinton's husband, even if it turns off voters whose support he desperately needs.

Faced with questions in Sunday's debate about his own predatory remarks about women, Trump accused Bill Clinton of having been "abusive to women" and said Hillary Clinton attacked those women "viciously." He declared the Democratic nominee had "tremendous hate in her heart."

Clinton tried at times to take the high road, glossing over Trump's charges and accusing him of trying to distract from his political troubles.

Indeed, Trump entered the debate facing enormous pressure from the Republican Party and even his own running mate.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account