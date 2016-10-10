Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 10:02 AM

Indianapolis archbishop to become archdiocese's 1st cardinal

  Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin discusses his elevation to cardinal by Pope Francis during a news conference in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 10, 2016. Pope Francis named 17 new cardinals Sunday, including three Americans.

      Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS -- Indianapolis Archbishop Joseph Tobin says he's still getting used to the idea that he will be the first sitting cardinal in the archdiocese's history.

Tobin gave a news conference Monday morning, a day after Pope Francis named him one of 17 new cardinals who will be elevated Nov. 19. Tobin told reporters his initial reaction was "one of shock and a bit of embarrassment." He says he's "not quite over it yet."

Tobin's promotion is significant because experts say it reflects Francis' concern for refugees. Tobin openly opposed the position of Indiana Gov. Michael Pence against the settling of Syrian refugees in the state. Last week a federal appeals court upheld a lower court ruling blocking Pence from keeping state agencies from helping Syrian refugees resettle in the state.

