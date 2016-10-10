Will County to use K-9 to sniff out child porn offenders

KANKAKEE, Ill. -- A northern Illinois county has enlisted a specially trained dog to help officers track child pornography.

Will County State's Attorney James Glasgow is using money seized from criminal activities to pay for a black Labrador named Cache (CASH') to be trained to detect hidden electronic devise. Glasgow says it's a first in the state of Illinois.

Cache and his handler, Investigator Megan Brooks, will go to training this month. The dog will join the High Technology Crimes Unit in November.

The Daily Journal in Kankakee reports (http://bit.ly/2e0Aki9 that child porn suspects often try to hide digital storage devices and dogs like Cache can help sniff them out.

The county also has four therapy dogs available for child abuse victims.

