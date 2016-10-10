Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Haley Farrahar makes a jump with Goliath, with Lizzie Gaare riding Guiness trailing behind, during a riding exhibition at Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Young cowpokes from left, Nolan Langer, Andrew Langer and Jack Butler finish their pony rides at the Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Joshua Rosa of Rolling Meadows helps his 1-year-old son Abel off of his pony ride at the Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 2-year-old Clara Vivian of Barrington is ready for her pony ride at the Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Buzz Orr of Palatine and his daughter Jordyn, 3, enjoying the Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Free horseback carriage rides offered during the Palatine Stables Fall Festival.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Members of Taylor's Battery set off a canon as part of Heritage Day at Fischer Farm in Bensenville on Saturday.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Bette Kufke, right, playing an ancestor from 1812, shows Alaija Cottier, 7, how to play an instrument called psaltery as a part of Heritage Day at Fischer Farm in Bensenville on Saturday.

Bev Horne | Staff Photographer Damian Urenda, 9, of Bensenville, gets to feed a llama as part of Heritage Day at Fischer Farm in Bensenville.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer "Captain America" Ethan Lu, 5, of Vernon Hills sits in the driver's seat of a police car during the Trucks, Trunks and Treats event at the Vernon Hills Family Aquatic Center Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Adrian Zhornitsky, 2-1/2 of Buffalo Grove views the interior of a Countryside Fire District ambulance during the Trucks, Trunks and Treats event at the Vernon Hills Family Aquatic Center Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Firefighter Odin Johnson, 2, of Grayslake and Dalmatian Patrick Friedrich, 2, of Mundelein sit together on the tailgate of a Countryside Fire District engine during the Trucks, Trunks and Treats event at the Vernon Hills Family Aquatic Center Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Jason Sitati, 6-1/2, of Vernon Hills, front, and his brother, Justin, 4, descend the steps of a Vernon Hills Public Works John Deere front loader during the Trucks, Trunks and Treats event at the Vernon Hills Family Aquatic Center Saturday.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Emily, left, and Alyssa Culley of Arlington Heights, show off their pumpkins they just decorated at the Arlington Heights Autumn Harvest Fest.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Caitllyn Conroy of Arlington Heights fixes her Trump and Hillary scarecrows for the scarecrow building contest at the Arlington Heights Autumn Harvest Fest.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 8-year-old Savannah Millington of Arlington Heights shows off her faced painting at the Arlington Heights Autumn Harvest Fest.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer Clockwise from left, Charles and Vivian Hedrich of Mount Prospect, and Julie and Angela Schmidt of Arlington Heights display their decorated pumpkins at the Arlington Heights Autumn Harvest Fest.

Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer 1-year-old Charlotte Weaver of Arlington Heights gets her picture taken by her aunt Beth Alvarez of Gurnee during Arlington Heights Autumn Harvest Fest.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Tina Forgette of Round Lake Beach points to a train to her grandson, Jet, 4, during the North Central O Gaugers Spooky Train Run on Sunday at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Train enthusiasts watched in glee as model trains past by spiders, ghost, witches and monsters while winding around the tracks.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Train operator Larry Fancsalszki of Mount Prospect watches his Halloween train during the North Central O Gaugers Spooky Train Run on Sunday at the Fremont Public Library in Mundelein. Train enthusiasts watched in glee as model trains past by spiders, ghost, witches and monsters while winding around the tracks.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer Alfie, center, and Clark Campos of Carol Stream blow bubbles in memory of their lost daughter, Alannah, during Walk to Remember 2016 on Sunday at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights. The memorial event is to remember babies lost to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and newborn death.

Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer A group of parents, children, and family members walk in memory of lost ones during Walk to Remember 2016 on Sunday at Northwest Community Healthcare in Arlington Heights. The memorial event is to remember babies lost to miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth and newborn death.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Riders in the DuKane ABATE 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run head out from Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn Sunday afternoon.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner shakes hands with "Santa" before the start of the DuKane ABATE 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run on Sunday in Elburn.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Nick Bell Band performs outside Knuckleheads Tavern in Elburn before the start of the DuKane ABATE 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run on Sunday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer "Santa" mingles with riders in the DuKane ABATE 30th Anniversary Toy & Food Run on Sunday in Elburn.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer The MidWest Renegades Drill team perform during the annual Danada Fall Festival on Sunday in Wheaton.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Owen Romberg, 7 of St. Charles make a hobbyhorse while attending the annual Danada Fall Festival, Sunday in Wheaton.