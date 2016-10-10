Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 10/10/2016 10:38 AM

Images. Clinton and Trump spar during the second presidential debate

Associated Press

See images of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as they traded barbs during the second presidential debate from Washington University in St. Louis on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, and Donald Trump, 2016 Republican presidential nominee, stand on stage during the second U.S. presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. As has become tradition, the second debate will resemble a town-hall meeting, with the candidates free to sit or roam the stage instead of standing behind podiums, while members of the audience -- uncommitted voters, screened by the Gallup Organization -- will ask half the questions.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listen during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton answers a question during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump listens as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton answers an audience question during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton walks past Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks during the second presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump stands next to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton arrive for the second presidential debate at Washington University, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in St. Louis.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, left, talks as Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump watches her during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the second presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Donald Trump, 2016 Republican presidential nominee, and Hillary Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, arrive on stage during the second U.S. presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. As has become tradition, the second debate will resemble a town-hall meeting, with the candidates free to sit or roam the stage instead of standing behind podiums, while members of the audience -- uncommitted voters, screened by the Gallup Organization -- will ask half the questions.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, left, and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump arrive before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during the second presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump speaks while Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton takes notes during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, right, greets Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton before the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016.
