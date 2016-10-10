Lake County's homeless situation will be the discussion topic when the Round Lake Area B.E.S.T. Coalition meets at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Round Lake Area Library, 906 Hart Road, Round Lake. The guest speaker will be Joel Williams, president of the board of the Lake County Homeless Coalition. B.E.S.T. meets the second Thursday each month. B.E.S.T. is a coalition that networks and collaborates to positively impact the Round Lake Area residents. This is a membership organization, and guests are welcome to attend and experience a B.E.S.T. meeting. Visit www.rlabest.org for more information.
updated: 10/10/2016 4:40 PM
Lake County homeless discussion set for Oct. 13
