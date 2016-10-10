New group serves food history enthusiasts

Culinary historian Bruce Kraig will present "What We Ate: A History of Northern Illinois Foodways" on Thursday at the DuPage County Historical Museum. He will explore the eating habits of local settlers, such as those pictured at the Benjamin Robert Farmstead in West Chicago. Courtesy of the Wheaton Park District

A new group catering to foodies and history buffs is hosting its first meeting Thursday at the DuPage County Historical Museum.

The Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois was co-founded in the spring by culinary historian Bruce Kraig and longtime high school foods instructor Gerry Rounds.

"It's open to people who are food enthusiasts, people just interested in culture and traditions, professionals in the field, chefs, authors, historians -- anyone who is really interested in food or food history," Rounds said. "It's not going to be geared to one type of interest or person."

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the museum, 102 E. Wesley St., in Wheaton. Kraig will open the night with a presentation titled "What We Ate: A History of Northern Illinois Foodways."

It will examine how traditions and the land dictated what types of food settlers ate from the 1850s to 1930s and how that food continues to influence modern dining.

In addition, Elizabeth Carlson, owner of Ellie Presents, will dress in costume and provide a historically authentic tasting of some foods mentioned in Kraig's presentation.

Rounds also will outline the group's first research project, Cookery Manuscript, which focuses on the archiving of handwritten recipes 50 years or older.

"It's not just a recipe, it's who made it? What are your memories of the occasion?" Rounds said.

The event is free, but registration is requested. For information or to register, call the museum at (630) 510-4941.

"Come for the lecture, come for the camaraderie, come to find out for what we're about," Rounds said, adding that the group is open to suggestions about future events, speakers and projects.

Anyone interested in learning more about the Culinary Historians of Northern Illinois can contact Rounds at culinary.historians.ni@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/culinaryhistorians.