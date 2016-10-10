Lombard Town Centre looking for new revenue streams

Lombard Town Centre officials say they want to ease their dependence on taxpayer dollars through increased memberships and sponsorships and a new summer festival.

In January, the village board approved $55,000 for the downtown group to pay for office expenses and the salary of a part-time executive director through Dec. 31.

Trustees at the time also asked Town Centre leaders to start developing a long-range plan to decrease their annual request for money.

This summer, the group completed a strategic plan that sets several goals officials believe could help raise revenue and decrease the need for village funding by $5,000 each year for the next five years.

The plan says the group, dedicated to preserving and promoting the village's historic downtown, will work to increase membership by 8 percent in 2017 and 9 percent in 2018. It also calls for a 20 percent increase in sponsorships, a 10 percent increase in partnerships and a 95 percent increase in grants and donations.

Town Centre President Chris Cholewa brought a 2017 request for $55,000 to the village board last Thursday but said the strategic plan has put the group on the path trustees have outlined.

"Over the past two years we have made significant progress in not only increasing the number of businesses but in creating excitement and foot traffic in the downtown community," she said. "This year, Lombard Town Centre has taken the time to look inward, with the process of growing into a stronger organization."

Since the beginning of the year, the group has worked with a consultant to talk with property owners, business owners, residents and village officials to learn more about what they expect out of Lombard Town Centre.

"We need to do a much better job of communicating what Lombard Town Centre does," Cholewa said. "We're really looking for more participation from the community because having a thriving downtown really is having strong partnerships from all entities."

Cholewa highlighted the group's plans to focus on two signature events per year: its annual Spooktacular event in October and a new two-day summer festival in June. Details regarding the festival are still being worked out, but officials say they hope it will take place June 24-25 and highlight businesses.

Trustees unanimously approved the $55,000 request and thanked the group for creating the strategic plan. The executive director will receive a $42,500 salary for working 30 hours a week, and $12,500 will go toward occupancy costs.

"A couple of months ago I had my doubts, but I give you credit," Trustee Bill Ware said. "I think you did a very nice plan and I see movement toward more of an equal relationship."