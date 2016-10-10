Roger Waters puts his politics center stage at Desert Trip

hello

A giant inflatable pig soars over the crowd during Roger Waters' set on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

An inflatable pig flies over the Empire Polo Field during Roger Waters' closing performance on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Associated Press

INDIO, Calif. -- Roger Waters made his feelings about Donald Trump abundantly clear during a politically-charged performance at the Desert Trip music festival Sunday night.

The 73-year-old singer-songwriter blasted the Republican presidential candidate in music and images. As Waters performed the Pink Floyd song "Pigs (Three Different Ones)," Trump's face appeared on the massive video screen above the stage. Meanwhile, a parade-sized balloon shaped like a pig floated above the audience.

Waters followed up with "Another Brick in the Wall (Part II)."