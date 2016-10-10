Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell pregnant with 2nd child

FILE - In this Sunday May 29, 2011 file photo, British pop-singer Geri Halliwell arrives in the paddock prior to the start of the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, in Monaco. Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has announced she is expecting her second child. The 44-year-old Halliwell announced the news on Instagram Monday Oct. 10, 2016 with a sketch of a pregnant woman and the words, âGod bless Mother Nature.â Associated Press

LONDON -- Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell has announced she is expecting her second child.

The 44-year-old Halliwell announced the news on Instagram Monday with a sketch of a pregnant woman and the words, "God bless Mother Nature."

Her spokesman confirmed that she and husband Christian Horner are expecting a child. She married the Red Bull Formula One racing team boss last year.

Halliwell already has a 10-year-old daughter named Bluebell.

She was known as Ginger Spice in the Spice Girls' heyday when they enjoyed a string of "girl power" pop hits in the 1990s.