Waukegan going 'Wild'? Jack Hanna bringing show to Genesee

hello

"Jack Hanna's Into the Wild Live!" will come to the Genesee Theatre in Waukegan on Friday, April 7.

"Jack Hanna's Into The Wild Live!" will come to the Genesee Theatre this spring.

The show features the famed TV host with an array of animals plus exclusive footage from his travels around the world. The show plays 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at the Genesee in Waukegan.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14, and range from $26 to $36. Call (847) 263-6300 or visit geneseetheatre.com.