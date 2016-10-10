Trump Taj Mahal to close 26 years after Trump opened it

hello

This Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2016 photo, shows gambling chips from the five Atlantic City casinos that will have gone out of business as of Oct. 10, 2016, when the Trump Taj Mahal shuts its doors. Clockwise from top left, the chips are from Revel, Trump Plaza, the Showboat, the Trump Taj Mahal, and The Atlantic Club. Associated Press

In this May 17, 2016 photo, a man waits at the main entrance to the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Donald Trump, built the casino in 1990, but lost control of it in a bankruptcy last decade. Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, told The Associated Press he will insist that his name be removed from the entire casino once it closes on Monday Oct. 10, 2016. The sign with his name on it above the entrance had been removed at least a week before the casino was to shut down. Associated Press

In this Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Tina Condos, center, greets fellow strikers outside the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J., while wearing chains to symbolize what she said were oppressive working conditions at the casino, where she had worked since the day it opened in 1990. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. on Monday Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. Associated Press

This Oct. 5, 2016 photo shows the exterior of the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, N.J. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. Monday Oct. 10, 2016_ the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Associated Press

This Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, the remnants of a half-gone logo is displayed at the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, striking casino workers Chuck Baker, left, and Tina Condos, right, demonstrate outside the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J., where both have worked since the day it opened in 1990. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. Monday Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. Associated Press

In this Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2016 photo, striking casino workers Chuck Baker, left, and Tina Condos, right, demonstrate outside the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J., where both have worked since the day it opened in 1990. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. Monday Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. Associated Press

In this Oct. 5, 2016 photo, Tina Condos, center, greets fellow strikers outside the Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City N.J., while wearing chains to symbolize what she said were oppressive working conditions at the casino, where she had worked since the day it opened in 1990. The casino is to close at 6 a.m. on Monday Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014. Associated Press

In this Oct. 5, 2016 photo, a striker's sign is displayed on the Boardwalk in Atlantic City, N.J., advising of a walkout against the Trump Taj Mahal casino. In the background is a billboard advertising a promotion from a Pennsylvania casino seeking business from Atlantic City customers. The Taj Mahal will shut down on Monday Oct. 10, 2016, the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014 due in large part to competition from casinos in neighboring states. Associated Press

FILE - In this July 23, 2014 file photograph, the Revel Casino Hotel, right, stands along the Boardwalk near Trump Taj Mahal Casino, left, with its Chairman Tower, and the Showboat Casino Hotel, second right, in Atlantic City, N.J. Trump opened his Trump Taj Mahal casino 26 years ago, calling it "the eighth wonder of the world." But his friend and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn is closing it Monday morning, making it the fifth casualty of Atlantic City's casino crisis. Associated Press

FILE - In this April 5, 1990 file photo, Donald Trump stands next to a genie's lamp as the lights of his Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort light up during ceremonies to mark its opening in Atlantic City, N.J. Trump opened his Trump Taj Mahal casino 26 years ago, calling it "the eighth wonder of the world." But his friend and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn is closing it Monday morning, making it the fifth casualty of Atlantic City's casino crisis. Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Donald Trump opened his Trump Taj Mahal casino 26 years ago, calling it "the eighth wonder of the world."

But his friend and fellow billionaire Carl Icahn is closing it Monday morning, making it the fifth casualty of Atlantic City's casino crisis.

The sprawling Boardwalk casino, with its soaring domes, minarets and towers built to mimic the famed Indian palace, will shut its doors at 5:59 a.m., having failed to reach a deal with its union workers to restore health care and pension benefits that were taken away from them in bankruptcy court.

Nearly 3,000 workers are losing their jobs, bringing the total jobs lost by Atlantic City casino closings to 11,000 since 2014.

The union went on strike July 1, and Icahn decided to shut the place down a little over a month later, determining there was "no path to profitability."

The Taj Mahal will thus become the fifth Atlantic City casino to go out of business since 2014, when four others, including Trump Plaza, shut their doors.

But this shutdown is different: it involves a casino built by the Republican nominee for president, who took time out from the campaign trail to lament its demise.

"I felt they should have been able to make a deal," Trump told The Associated Press in a recent interview. "It's hard to believe they weren't able to make a deal."

Chuck Baker, a cook at the Taj Mahal since the day it opened in April 1990, promised to be on the picket line outside the casino at the moment it shuts down.

"I was here when these doors opened, and I'll be here when they close," he said. "This didn't have to happen. To (Icahn), it's all just business. But to us, it's destroying our livelihoods and our families. You take away our health care, our pensions and overload the workers, we just can't take it."

Bob McDevitt, president of Local 54 of the Unite-HERE union, said virtually all of the striking workers feel the same way.

"Everybody has their Popeye moment: 'That's all I can stands; I can't stands no more,' " he said. "The workers made a choice that they weren't going to accept benefits and terms of employment worse than everyone else's. I applaud them: for the first time in 30 years, workers stood up to Carl Icahn and made him throw in the towel."

The union reached contracts on June 30 with four of the five casinos it had targeted for a possible strike - including the Tropicana, which Icahn also owns. It granted negotiation extensions to three others: the Borgata, Resorts and the Golden Nugget. McDevitt said talks with the Borgata will begin this month, followed closely by the remaining two.

The Taj Mahal joins the Atlantic Club, Showboat, Trump Plaza and Revel in the growing club of Atlantic City casinos that since 2014 have succumbed to economic pressure brought about in large measure by competition from casinos in neighboring states. The city now will have seven casinos left.

Follow Wayne Parry at http://twitter.com/WayneParryAC