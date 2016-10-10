Breaking News Bar
 
posted: 10/10/2016 7:00 AM

Service restored to 1 of 2 tracks where train derailed

  • In this photo provided by Sarah Qamar shows a Long Island Railroad train derailed near New Hyde Park, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The commuter train derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks. A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday. A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Police Department says there are 50 to 100 injuries, none of them life-threatening. (Sarah Qamar via AP)

  • In this photo provided by Sarah Qamar rescue personnel look at a Long Island Railroad train that derailed near New Hyde Park, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016. The commuter train derailed east of New York City after it hit a work train on the tracks. A spokesman for the Long Island Rail Road says the eastbound train derailed east of New Hyde Park just after 9 p.m. Saturday. A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Police Department says there are 50 to 100 injuries, none of them life-threatening. (Sarah Qamar via AP)

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- Crews have restored train service just in time for the Monday morning commute to one of two tracks where a train derailed over the weekend on Long Island.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the announcement early Monday morning.

The restoration allows limited train service to resume in time for the morning rush hour on Long Island Rail Road's Port Jefferson, Ronkonkoma and Oyster Bay Branches.

Officials are warning commuters that they likely will still experience delays and increased crowded.

State officials say a 12-car commuter train and a work train performing track maintenance "side-swiped" each other Saturday night, causing the commuter train to derail just east of New Hyde Park.

Thirty-three people were injured, four of them seriously.

The National Transportation Safety Board continues to investigate.

