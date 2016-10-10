Lumen Optical to open in Mount Prospect

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Lumen Optical will open a new store at 182 Randhurst Village Drive in Mount Prospect on Oct. 29.

Lumen Optical creates an atmosphere where customers can choose from several brands while enjoying excellent customer service at affordable pricing.

"We created Lumen because we wanted a place our friends and family would go in and walk out feeling confident

about their prescription and purchase," said Scott Shaw, market director of Lumen Optical. "Our approach is

designed around our guest. We offer a range of unique frames, personable eye exams, and clear pricing so you

can focus on what matters: your new look."\

Lumen features a number of boutique brands, including Dita and Etnia Barcelona, fashion brands including Prada, Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, and Kate Spade and sport brands, including Spy, Oakley, and Ray Ban.

Lumen Optical Mount Prospect will be open Monday through Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lumenoptical.com.