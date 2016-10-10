Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 10/10/2016 8:51 AM

Lumen Optical to open in Mount Prospect

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Lumen Optical will open a new store at 182 Randhurst Village Drive in Mount Prospect on Oct. 29.

Lumen Optical creates an atmosphere where customers can choose from several brands while enjoying excellent customer service at affordable pricing.

"We created Lumen because we wanted a place our friends and family would go in and walk out feeling confident

about their prescription and purchase," said Scott Shaw, market director of Lumen Optical. "Our approach is

designed around our guest. We offer a range of unique frames, personable eye exams, and clear pricing so you

can focus on what matters: your new look."\

Lumen features a number of boutique brands, including Dita and Etnia Barcelona, fashion brands including Prada, Gucci, Coach, Tory Burch, and Kate Spade and sport brands, including Spy, Oakley, and Ray Ban.

Lumen Optical Mount Prospect will be open Monday through Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 10 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; Thursday, 8 a.m. -- 8 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.lumenoptical.com.

Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account